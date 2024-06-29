India V/S South Africa T20 World Cup: Enthusiastic Cricket Fans Offer Prayers For Team India's Victory In MP's Jabalpur (WATCH)

India V/S South Africa T20 World Cup: Enthusiastic Jabalpur Children Cheers For Team India With Banners And Posters At City’s Main Square | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): With barely three hours left for the T20 World Cup final, fervour grips the entire nation and hopes pinned on the Indian cricket team. Adding to the same, Jabalpur’s school children extended their support to the national cricket team in a unique way ahead of their clash against South Africa scheduled on Saturday at 8 pm.

On Saturday, the young enthusiasts gathered at the city's main square with hand made banners and posters and cheered for the team. Not only this, the school children appealed to the public to pray for India's victory.

Tanushree Mishra, a student, expressed her optimism and said, "After a long wait, our team has made it to the World Cup. This time, we are confident that India will clinch the T20 Trophy by defeating South Africa."

Cricket lovers reach temple holding pictures of Indian team

In addition to the children's efforts, the adult cricket lovers visited temples, seeking blessings for the team's success. "We prayed to Goddess Bhagwati for India's triumph holding the banners to honour our cricket stars," said Kamlesh Agrawal, a passionate cricket fan.

The fans in Jabalpur, collectively, have shown unwavering belief in the team's capability to dominate today’s tournament. "We are ready to face and defeat any team, and move towards the victory," remarked Srijan Vishwakarma, echoing the spirit of Indian cricket enthusiasts.

With prayers and hopes soaring high, Indians across the nation are confident that this World Cup victory is within reach for their beloved cricket team.