India Moving From Fossil To Renewable Energy On Its Own, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman conferred degrees at the eleventh convocation of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhopal. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India is moving from fossil fuel to renewable energy at its own strength as the country cannot afford to wait for money which will come from somewhere else.

“We are leaders in implementing commitments made in various climate related conferences like COP 2021, UAE and Scotland. India made a lot of commitments moving towards renewable energy, but the challenge is that we have to put our own money. The world promised a lot of money towards transitioning from fossil fuel to renewable energy. But that money is yet to come. India didn’t wait. The promises made in Paris were fulfilled by our own money,” said the minister while addressing the 11th convocation of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) here on Tuesday.

The Union minister stressed India’s need is advanced chemistry and underlined that India has to show leadership in this regard. Stressing the importance of investment in advanced chemistry, she said that Bhabha Atomic Research Centre has come up with a modular plan for setting a smaller nuclear energy centre for nuclear energy production.

Calling upon the students to use their knowledge to benefit the society, the minister exhorted them to develop batteries for the storage of the renewable energy as transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy has to be sustainable. She appealed to students to contribute to Viksit Bharat through their research and innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that innovation is the need of the hour. Congratulating the students, he stated that a degree is not merely a piece of paper, but something that will increase their importance. Emphasizing the importance of research and science, he noted that history shows that whenever invaders attacked India, they destroyed educational institutions like Nalanda.

Looking at history from 300 years ago, India had a specific identity in spices and cotton. While petrol gained importance in the 19th century, knowledge is poised to become highly valuable in the 21st century.