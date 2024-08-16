Independence Day 2024: Three Incidents That Caused Stir In Madhya Pradesh

PM Modi unfurling flag during independence day 2017. | PIB

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Student Held For Raising Anti-National Slogans

During the Independence Day celebrations, a student was caught chanting, Pakistan Zindabad, slogans in Lateri tehsil of Vidisha district. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Following the video’s circulation, the BJP's district leaders submitted a memorandum to the town inspector, demanding action against those responsible.

On receiving information about the slogans, the police took the student into custody. SDOP Ajay Mishra said we caught one student involved in the scene, and the other students who were involved fled.

Special Midday Meal: Women SHGs Told To Sell Gunny Bags In Maihar

In Maihar district, special midday meal was served to students in all the government schools on Independence Day. The women self-help groups who arrange midday meals were told to raise funds for special meal by selling gunny bags. The gunny bags containing food grains are received under PM nutrition scheme.

After food grains are used for cooking, they become empty. Satna and Maihar district panchayat CEO Sanjana Jain had instructed that the funds for the special meal should be raised through public contribution or by selling gunny bags received under PM nutrition scheme.

After the order was issued, self-help groups arranged for a special meal (poori, sabzi, kheer, and laddoo) for the students on August 15. Earlier, the government provided extra funds for such festivals but this time the funds had to be raised through public support or by selling bags.

National Flag NOT Hoisted In Gwalior

In another incident of negligence by the education department, a government school in Bhitarwar (Gwalior district) did not hoist National Flag on Independence Day. The incident occurred at Sanjay Nagar Government Primary School in Baghbai village.

Villagers recorded the incident and shared it on social media, stating that the school had been closed for past three months. Even on Independence Day, the flag was not hoisted. According to school education department order, all schools were told to hoist National Flag on August 15 on their premises.