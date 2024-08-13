 Independence Day 2024: Madhya Pradesh's Lone Surviving Freedom Fighter To Hoist Tricolour At PCC Office
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalIndependence Day 2024: Madhya Pradesh's Lone Surviving Freedom Fighter To Hoist Tricolour At PCC Office

Independence Day 2024: Madhya Pradesh's Lone Surviving Freedom Fighter To Hoist Tricolour At PCC Office

51 freedom fighter families to be feted.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 07:26 AM IST
article-image
Indian Tricolour | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a cue from BJP’s Tringa Yatra, Congress is also planning to celebrate Independence Day differently this year. The lone surviving freedom fighter of Madhya Pradesh will hoist Tricolour at PCC office on August 15.

On the occasion, 51 families of freedom fighters will be felicitated, said State president Vichar Vibhag of the party, Bhupendra Gupta a Congress leader here on Monday. Gupta said that 90-year-old, the only living freedom fighter Krishna Modi, a resident of Pathakhera district Betul, will hoist the Tricolour at the PCC office, said the Congress leader.

FPJ Shorts
'I Knew Immediately That It Was A Bullet': Donald Trump Recalls Assassination Attempt In Conversation With Elon Musk
'I Knew Immediately That It Was A Bullet': Donald Trump Recalls Assassination Attempt In Conversation With Elon Musk
Bombay HC: Minorities Commission Has No Powers To Adjudicate Disputes Or Direct Employment In Civic Bodies
Bombay HC: Minorities Commission Has No Powers To Adjudicate Disputes Or Direct Employment In Civic Bodies
NIRF Rankings 2024: University Of Mumbai And ICT Slip, IIT-B & TISS Make Gains
NIRF Rankings 2024: University Of Mumbai And ICT Slip, IIT-B & TISS Make Gains
Bombay HC Leaves 15-Year-Old Survivor's Decision On Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) After Considering Risks And Options
Bombay HC Leaves 15-Year-Old Survivor's Decision On Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) After Considering Risks And Options
Read Also
VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off Tiranga Yatra In Bhopal; Olympic Medalists Vivek...
article-image

To reconnect the forgotten families of the freedom fighters with the Congress, the state president Jitu Patwari has decided to felicitate them at the party office during Independence Day celebrations, said Gupta. Those families have been invited whose ancestors were a part of the freedom struggle, he added.

“While extending the invitations, no discrimination was made. The families have been invited irrespective of their allegiance to any political ideology. The idea is to revisit the history and to honour those families, whose forefathers had dedicated their lives to the nation,” Gupta said.    

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Swachh Survekshan 2024: BMC Yet To Get Ready For Citizen Feedback On Various Parameters Of Bhopal...

Swachh Survekshan 2024: BMC Yet To Get Ready For Citizen Feedback On Various Parameters Of Bhopal...

Independence Day 2024: Madhya Pradesh's Lone Surviving Freedom Fighter To Hoist Tricolour At PCC...

Independence Day 2024: Madhya Pradesh's Lone Surviving Freedom Fighter To Hoist Tricolour At PCC...

South Korea Industrialists Call On Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav; Propose ₹2000 Cr Investments In...

South Korea Industrialists Call On Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav; Propose ₹2000 Cr Investments In...

Madhya Pradesh: Cops Back Girl Who Marries Against Her Family’s Wishes; Kins Create Ruckus

Madhya Pradesh: Cops Back Girl Who Marries Against Her Family’s Wishes; Kins Create Ruckus

Madhya Pradesh: 26 Trains Cancelled Due To Non-Interlinking Work In Damoh; Check Deatils Below

Madhya Pradesh: 26 Trains Cancelled Due To Non-Interlinking Work In Damoh; Check Deatils Below