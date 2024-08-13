Independence Day 2024: Madhya Pradesh's Lone Surviving Freedom Fighter To Hoist Tricolour At PCC Office

Indian Tricolour | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a cue from BJP’s Tringa Yatra, Congress is also planning to celebrate Independence Day differently this year. The lone surviving freedom fighter of Madhya Pradesh will hoist Tricolour at PCC office on August 15.

On the occasion, 51 families of freedom fighters will be felicitated, said State president Vichar Vibhag of the party, Bhupendra Gupta a Congress leader here on Monday. Gupta said that 90-year-old, the only living freedom fighter Krishna Modi, a resident of Pathakhera district Betul, will hoist the Tricolour at the PCC office, said the Congress leader.

To reconnect the forgotten families of the freedom fighters with the Congress, the state president Jitu Patwari has decided to felicitate them at the party office during Independence Day celebrations, said Gupta. Those families have been invited whose ancestors were a part of the freedom struggle, he added.

“While extending the invitations, no discrimination was made. The families have been invited irrespective of their allegiance to any political ideology. The idea is to revisit the history and to honour those families, whose forefathers had dedicated their lives to the nation,” Gupta said.