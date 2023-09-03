INDEFINITE STRIKE IN MANDIS: 230 State Mandis To Remain Closed From Today | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 230 Mandis of the state including Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior will remain closed after traders will begin an indefinite strike from September 4 for fulfillment of 11-point demand including reduction of Mandi tax and abolition of destitute duty.

Around 25k traders from across the state will not visit Mandis for trade. Bhopal Mandi president Harish Gyanchandani said, ‘Traders are going on strike from Monday demanding reduction in Mandi tax.

They said that the government is charging 1.5pc Mandi tax, which they have been demanding for a long time to reduce it to 1pc.’ He further said, ‘On the other hand, destitute fee should also be abolished.

Apart from these, there are 11 demands. Traders who have been demanding from the government for a long time have now decided to close mandis, from Monday. They will stop buying food grains.’

Other demands include-

* Land and Infrastructure Allotment Rules-2009 should not be implemented on the land or structures already allotted in Mandi Samitis.

* The nominal rates should be kept instead of collector guidelines for fixing the lease rates. * Compulsion of licence security should be removed.

* Separate licence system for commercial transactions and the increase of Rs 25k in assessment fee should be abolished. Previous fee Rs 5k should be restored.

* The process of account verification/re-account verification should be abolished.

* There should be a ban on increasing the farmers' committee security.

* Under Section 23 of Mandi Act, there should be a ban on investigation teams being formed at Mandi Board level, going beyond the purview of the provision of power to stop vehicles.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)