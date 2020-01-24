'Indecent' remark against collector: BJP leader Yadav arrested, gets bail on Rs 20,000 bond

The former minister of state was arrested from his residence in Biaora city (in Rajgarh district) on Friday afternoon. Rajgarh police have filed a case against Yadav on Thursday for making an objectionable remark against the woman collector, who is accused of slapping a BJP worker during a pro-CAA rally. Rajgarh police had filed an FIR under IPC sections 294 (obscene act) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). Yadav had made an indecent remark against the collector during a protest organised by the BJP at Biaora in Rajgarh district on Wednesday against slapping by the district collector.

The case against Yadav was registered on a complaint filed by sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Sandip Kulshreshth. Rajgarh SP Pradeep Sharma said SDM had submitted the report of the entire incident. The audio and video of the programme was observed keenly and thereafter a report was prepared by the SDM and on the basis of which case was registered.