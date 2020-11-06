Income Tax Department raids at advertisement company in Bhopal and Raipur

Income tax department has conducted raids on offices of an advertisement company at several locations in Bhopal and Raipur on Friday. The advertisement company Vyapak Enterprises had several big tenders in Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring Chhatisgarh.

The office premises of the company located at posh Malviya Nagar area of Bhopal. Sources said that offices of the company in Raipur have also been raided. More than two dozen officers are leading teams at different locations in presence of huge police teams.

Sources said that the company came into suspicion after the revelation of its assets that exceeded its known source of income. IT sleuths have raided more than one premises in the state capital and scanning the documents related to property and income sources.

The company had bagged some big advertisement tenders in Madhya Pradesh during Congress regime. Owner of the company Mukesh Shrivastava had partnered and worked in Chhatisgarh during Raman Singh led BJP government also.