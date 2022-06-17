Representation pic | FPJ

CM @ChouhanShivraj addressed public in Bhopal on Friday before filing nominations of Bhopal mayor candidate Malti Rai. pic.twitter.com/TAKNbQouzk — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) June 17, 2022

In video: If Congress offers tickets to those who in turn offer maal, CM Shivraj’s attack on Kamal Nath over mayoral choices

Chouhan attacked Congress for not fielding common workers

Bhopal

Verbal war is intensifying as the mayoral candidates have been announced by the BJP and Congress party in Madhya Pradesh.

On Friday, CM Shivraj while getting nomination of Bhopal candidate Malti Rai filed, mounted a scathing attack on MPCC chief Kamal Nath saying why can’t Congress party find candidates from within the party workers. He cited examples of Gwalior where party has opted for MLA’s wife as the candidate and Satna and Indore, where the party has fielded sitting MLAs.

“Why these leaders want everything in their homes, and won’t allow others to find their shares,” said Chouhan.

Can’t you find fresh faces as the party has gone bankrupt, he said. “Or is it the case that tickets are offered to those who supply maal (cash) in enough quantities, good job Kamal Nath” added Chouhan.

Senior BJP leader Dr Hitesh Vajpayee too has been accusing the Congress party of selling civic polls’ tickets in lieu of cash.

At Gwalior, the Chief Minister on Friday had accused the Congress party of insulting party workers while doling out tickets.