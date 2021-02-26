In the next phase of vaccination programme, 60L people from 60-plus group to be vaccinated in Madhya Pradesh from March 1

BHOPAL: Around 60 lakh people from the 60-plus age group (senior citizens) will be vaccinated in Madhya Pradesh in the next phase of the vaccination programme being rolled out from March 1. This amounts to 8 per cent of the total population of Madhya Pradesh which is 7.5 crore. The figure is mentioned in the 2016 report of the ministry of social justice, Government of India. The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16.

Preparations are on to vaccinate people above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with co-morbidities against Covid-19 from March 1. This is now to be exponentially expanded to the vulnerable age-groups — all citizens above 60 years and those within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities — from March 1. Just because of the next phase of inoculation programme, vaccination of the second dose has been postponed for two days.

The facility of on-site registration will be available so that the eligible beneficiaries can walk into identified vaccination centres, get themselves registered and get inoculated. The beneficiaries will be able to self-register in advance by downloading the Co-WIN 2.0 portal and through other IT applications, such as Arogya Setu and so forth, which will list the government and private hospitals serving as Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVCs) with the date and time of the available schedules.

The beneficiary would be able to choose the CVC of his/her choice and book an appointment for immunisation. Vaccination will be free of charge at the government vaccination centres. Those taking the Covidvaccine at any designated or empanelled private health facility will have to pay a pre-fixed charge. The rate of private hospitals for vaccination will be finalised within the next couple of days.

‘Digital platform’

"Video-conferencing regarding transmission of digital platform for registration is on with the central government to clarify other details. The rate of private hospitals for vaccination will be clarified within a couple of days," said Dr Prabhakar Tiwari, CMHO.