In terms of corona patients, MP’s position declines further

Kill Corona Campaign is going to begin from Wednesday. The condition of Madhya Pradesh in terms of corona patients has become better than that of other states in the country before beginning of the campaign.

After the number of patients has declined, the state’s position in number of corona patients has come down to the 12th. Initially, MP was in the fourth position in that regard.

During the unlocking when the number of patients has increased in other states, it decreased in MP.

On the other hand, the number of patients found positive during the lockdown did not increase.

The figure of patients in Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat has been very high since the beginning of the spread of the disease in India.