In terms of corona patients, MP’s position declines further

Kill Corona Campaign is going to begin from Wednesday. The condition of Madhya Pradesh in terms of corona patients has become better than that of other states in the country before beginning of the campaign.
After the number of patients has declined, the state’s position in number of corona patients has come down to the 12th. Initially, MP was in the fourth position in that regard.
During the unlocking when the number of patients has increased in other states, it decreased in MP.
On the other hand, the number of patients found positive during the lockdown did not increase.
The figure of patients in Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat has been very high since the beginning of the spread of the disease in India.
Now, the number of patients in MP is less than that of UP, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Telangana, Karnataka, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.
In MP, the number of patients may go down further if corona positive cases are checked in Indore, Bhopal and Morena.
In MP, the corona pandemic is now limited to a few cities. Infection spread very fast to Ujjain, Neemuch and Khandwa, but in these towns, the number of patients has been reduced.
The officials of the health department feel the number of patients has been reduced in some cities, so those places will soon be free from the disease.
Five districts in the state have no corona patients. The number of corona patients has reached single digit in 19 districts.
IITT strategy successful: Suleman
Additional chief secretary of health, Mohd Suleman, said when the infection had spread the government made the strategy of Identification, Isolation, Testing and Treatment (IITT) which worked well for the patients. The health department also emphasised on the contact-tracing of corona patients, which was also successful to fight down the disease, he said. According to Suleman, through Kill Corona Campaign efforts will be made to trace out patients and get them treated.
In the process, the number of patients may increase, but the government is ready to face the challenge, Suleman said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)