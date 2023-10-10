In Poll Fray: BJP Reposes Faith On Four MLAs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has declared candidates for six out of seven Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Bhopal. The candidate for Bhopal (South) has not been declared. The ruling BJP had lost the seat in 2018 and so now the party wants to zero in on a winning candidate to bring the seat into its fold. The party has reposed faith on its four sitting MLAs from Huzur, Govindpura, Narela and Berasia seats and again sent them to poll fray to try their electoral luck.

The names of ex-MLA Dhruvnarain Singh and former Mayor Alok Sharma were declared in the first list of BJP, while the remaining four names were declared in the party's 4th list released on Monday. Singh has been fielded from Bhopal (Central) and Sharma from Bhopal (North). BJP had won Govindpura and Huzur constituencies by huge margin. Minister for medical education Vishvas Sarang has been fielded for the fourth consecutive time from Narela Vidhan Sabha constituency.

He had won the set for the first time in 2008. Similarly, Vishnu Khatri has been fielded from Berasia Vidhan Sabha constituency for the third time in a row. Sitting MLA Krishna Gaur will again represent the party from Govindpura. The seat was once represented by her father-in-law former CM Babulal Gaur. Krishna Gaur had won the seat for the first time in the 2018 assembly elections. Rameshwar Sharma has been fielded from Huzur and it is the third time when the party has made him candidate from the constituency.

Candidates Constituencies

Dhruv Narayan Singh Bhopal (Central)

Alok Sharma Bhopal (North)

Rameshwar Sharma Huzur

Krishna Gaur Govindpura

Vishvas Sarang Narela

Vishnu Khatri Berasia

