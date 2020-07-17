In party hopping season, BJP and Congress eyeing each other's MLAs, leaders in MP

Ever since Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned as the Chief Minister more than three months ago, the Madhya Pradesh politics is in flux, with both the BJP and the Congress trying to woo each others MLAs and leaders.

Not only MLAs, but even their relatives are game for those out to poach politicians in the state, wherein the BJP seems to be at an advantage at present.

In March, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the Congress along with former central minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, leading to the fall of the Congress government led by Kamal Nath.

Chouhan took oath on March 23 as the Chief Minister for record fourth term.

Madhya Pradesh Congress got another shock when its MLA Pradyuman Singh Lodhi resigned both from the party and from the Assembly membership.

Hours after he joined the BJP on Sunday, Pradyuman was made Chairman of the Civil Supplies Corporation in the rank of a Cabinet minister. Lodhi was a legislator from Bada Malhera seat in Chhatarpur district.

Now, the ruling BJP is said to be eyeing Banda MLA Tarbar Singh Lodhi and Damoh MLA Rahul Lodhi Â- both from the Congress and relatives of Pradyuman Singh Lodhi. The BJP could use the services of Pradyuman to try to woo them to the ruling camp.