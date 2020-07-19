In MP, Shivpuri district collector’s places teachers on non-teaching job, triggers debate

The Shivpuri district collector’s decision to place teachers on non-teaching jobs has triggered a debate whether it is a correct decision. Several teachers have been put on duty to record people entering the district when coronavirus is spreading like wildfire.
The teachers in Shivpuri district were deputed for the job a fortnight ago back after which protests by a section of teachers went viral on social media. While a section of teachers has no objection against the order as they say it is service to the nation and teachers should not oppose it. Others say it is against school education department’s order that prevents teachers from doing non-teaching works.
Shivpuri district collector Anugrah P said teachers have been deployed at entry points in the district on Gwalior-Shivpuri highway. Teaching staff includes block education officer, principal, head master and teachers of different grades.
The teachers have been put on jobs in three shifts that start from 7 am. First shift is from 7am to 3pm, second shift is from 3 pm to 11 pm and the third shift is held from 11 pm to 7 am.
The teachers say they are busy taking online classes besides other tasks given by the school education department. “We are busy with admissions in schools. Distribution of books is also in full swing. Such task adds to mental stress of teachers,” said a teacher posted in state capital.
