 In MP Capital: Dilapidated Roads Are Old Problem; Bumpy Ride Awaits Bappa
The potholed roads may crack Ganesha idols, corporators said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 11:35 PM IST
Potholed roads pose problems to Ganesh idols procession in Bhopal. | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Local corporators and Hindu Utsav Samiti have demanded immediate repair of potholed roads in view of 10-day Ganesh festival, which begins on Saturday with processions and cultural programmes.

They say Ganesha idols might crack during processions that pass through dilapidated roads. The roads have been damaged due to heavy monsoon rains. Hindu Utsav Samiti general secretary Subodh Jain said, “Ganesh festival is round the corner but BMC administration has turned a blind eye to city’s bad roads.

Devotees take out procession and roads are have worn off to the extent that idols may develop cracks, which will hurt sentiments of devotees.” In fact, the corporators had raised the issue at the municipal council meeting held recently.

Ashok Maran, corporator of ward number 5, said, “Bhopal roads are in a bad condition. BMC should take immediate steps for their repair. People will install idols of Lord Ganesha and procession will be taken out. We need good roads for processions. If idols crack, it will hurt public sentiments.”

No immersion at Shahpura Lake

The idols will not be immersed in lakes or ponds, which have become sewage pool like Shahpura Lake. Corporator Ashok Maran said, “Water in Shahpura Lake contains sewage. So, immersion should not be allowed.

BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi has instructed to stop immersion in Shahpura Lake and other water bodies too, which have become sewage pools. BMC should make arrangement for man mad water bodies for immersion.”

