In Madhya Pradesh, 32.4% of girls are married off before they turn 18

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has launched a number of schemes for the welfare of girl child like Ladli Laxmi Yojana, Beti Bachao, Lado Abhiyan and Pratibha Kiran Yojna. Also, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced recently that all government programmes in the state would begin with 'Kanya Pujan'.

Yet, the state has one of the worst records in the country as far as the girl child is concerned. According to the NFHS – 4, in Madhya Pradesh, 32.4 % women in age-group 18-24 were married before turning 18. The corresponding figure for women in 18-29 years age group was 56%. In the state, 56.5 % women are married before their 20th birthday. The figure is 63.2% for rural areas. The average age of marriage of women in the state is 20.7 and in rural areas, it is 20.1. Among major states, only three - Chhattisgarh (20.1), West Bengal (20.3), Rajasthan (20.5) - have a lower average age of marriage of women than MP.

The sex ratio at birth in MP (2015-16) was 927. It was 899 in urban areas and 937 in the rural areas. The figures at the national level were 991 (total), 956 (urban) and 1,009 (rural). While India’s sex ratio at birth increased from 914 in 2004-05 to 99 in 2015-16, it has been falling in states like UP, Uttarakhand and MP. MP has been reporting the highest number of cases of rape in the country for many years. According to the NCRB Report 2019, as many as 5433 cases of rape were reported from the state. There were 1047 cases of rapes of minors. Out of 5433 cases, 2830 rapes were with persons below 18 years of age. Along with the POCSO cases, this takes the total cases of rapes with minors to 3877, almost 60% of the total rape cases.