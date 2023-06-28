In Election Year, MP Government Slashes Food Plate Rate To Rs 5 Under Deendayal Rasoi Scheme

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Months ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, the state Cabinet on Wednesday decided to slash the rate of food being provided under Deendayal Rasoi Yojana to Rs 5 per plate from Rs 10.

"In the kitchens set up under the Deendayal Rasoi scheme, food was being provided to the needy at a rate of Rs 10 per person. So far (since April 2017) 1.62 crore thalis have been distributed," the official said.

The state cabinet, in a meeting chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has decided to provide food in these kitchens at a rate of Rs 5 per person, the official said.

"In addition to 100 kitchen centres established earlier, 20 new permanent kitchen centres and 25 new mobile kitchen centres in 16 municipal corporations and industrial towns of Pithampur and Mandideep will be started," the official said.

The state Cabinet also gave an "in principle" nod to set up six medical colleges each with a capacity of 100 MBBS seats in Khargone, Dhar, Bhind, Balaghat, Tikamgarh and Sidhi districts.

The Cabinet also cleared several proposals including infrastructure schemes worth Rs 1,700 crore.

The assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are due later this year.