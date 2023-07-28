In a fortnight: 46,000 penalized, Rs 1,59,86,650 Fine Collected For Helmetless Riding, Driving Sans Seatbelts | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 46,000 motorists were penalized in the last fifteen days across the state for not obeying traffic rules of wearing seatbelts in cars while driving and helmets while riding two- wheeler.

A sum of Rs 1,59,86,650 has been collected so far from the traffic violators during the first fifteen days of the two-month drive launched across the state to create awareness towards traffic rules and check their violations. In the last 15 days, challans were issued to 36,892 helmetless drivers and a penalty of Rs 1.11 crore was collected from them.

Similarly, 9,857 car drivers ended up paying Rs 48.39 lakh fine for driving sans seatbelt. So far Bhopal and Jabalpur have been found to be best performers in executing the drive, while Indore, Ujjain, Umaria, Tikamgarh and Burhanpur are the districts which are not taking the drive seriously.

The ADG, PTRI G Janardan said that the High Court, while hearing a petition, had directed the police in the state to ensure strict compliance of Motor Vehicle Act and traffic rules in the state. Madhya Pradesh is one of states where the numbers of road accidents are quite high, said the officer.

Every year thousands of people die on the roads, because of the driver’s negligence, in 2022, a total of 54,432 road accidents were reported and in these 13,427 people had lost their lives, the ADG said. Under the drive that started on July 7, awareness campaigns are being run in all schools and colleges including the residential areas, government, and private offices.

Pamphlets, posters and banners have been put up, traffic rule messages are being spread through social media, print media and means of communication, he added. All the SPs and commissioner of police of two districts Bhopal and Indore are instructed to run the drive in their districts respectively.

Offence Violators Fine

No Helmet 36,892 Rs 1.11 crore

No Seatbelt 9,857 Rs 48.39 lakh

Traffic Drive

Bhopal, Jabalpur, Neemuch, Anuppur and Sidhi districts perform well Indore, Ujjain, Umaria, Tikamgarh and Burhanpur lagging in execution

