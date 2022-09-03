In a first, CM to impart training to newly appointed teachers today

e-Paper Get App
More than 15,000 teachers will attend training programme

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 03, 2022, 11:09 PM IST
article-image

BHOPAL: In a first Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will impart training to newly appointed teachers here at Dussehra Maidan, BHEL at 12:30 pm on Sunday, as per official statement. A pandal has been erected for the programme with hoardings at the venue. Tribal affairs minister Meena Singh Mandve and minister of state (independent charge) for School Education Inder Singh Parmar will be present during the programme besides the officials of school education and tribal welfare departments.

The Chief minister will also release a departmental training policy and guide teachers and others for maintenance of departmental assets.As per department officials, more than 15000 teachers will attend the training programme. Chouhan will attend the programme as the chief guest. During the programme, TG Niyogi will deliver a lecture on "New Education Policy in the context of teachers", Dr SB Ojha on "school etiquette" and KK Parashar on the topic of "Evaluation". Teachers and district education officers started reaching the state capital on Saturday itself. The arrangements for food and stay have been made by the department of education.

