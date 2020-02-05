Important events in Bhopal on Wednesday 5/Feb/20

Bhopal athletics make capital proud, bag 4 medals

Athletics team of Bhopal division bagged four medals on Wednesday at Gurunanak Devji State Olympics being held in state capital.

The second phase of the tournament began on Wednesday with athletics, Kho-kho, basketball, hockey and table tennis contests in the row.

All five sports are being held at five different venues, namely TT Nagar stadium, Ankur Khel Parisar, Sports Authority of India, Aishbag stadium and Major Dhyanchand Hockey stadium.

Over 1100 players from 10 divisions of the state have come to contest at the coveted tournament. Bhopal’s athlete Indu Prasad won the 100m sprint while Shreya Gupta from Shahdol and Arbina from Sagar won the first and second runners-up titles.

City’s Maju Yadav secured first place in 3000m race in girls’ category and Utkarsh Maheshwari won the second place in 200m race in boys’ category. Piyush Baghel from Bhopal managed to secure bronze medal in long jump boys’ category. Team Bhopal defeated Indore by 7-0 and Chambal by 8-1 in hockey. Joint director BS Yadav awarded the winners at the tournament.