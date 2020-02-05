Important events in Bhopal on Wednesday 5/Feb/20

Bhopal athletics make capital proud, bag 4 medals
Athletics team of Bhopal division bagged four medals on Wednesday at Gurunanak Devji State Olympics being held in state capital.
The second phase of the tournament began on Wednesday with athletics, Kho-kho, basketball, hockey and table tennis contests in the row.
All five sports are being held at five different venues, namely TT Nagar stadium, Ankur Khel Parisar, Sports Authority of India, Aishbag stadium and Major Dhyanchand Hockey stadium.
Over 1100 players from 10 divisions of the state have come to contest at the coveted tournament. Bhopal’s athlete Indu Prasad won the 100m sprint while Shreya Gupta from Shahdol and Arbina from Sagar won the first and second runners-up titles.
City’s Maju Yadav secured first place in 3000m race in girls’ category and Utkarsh Maheshwari won the second place in 200m race in boys’ category. Piyush Baghel from Bhopal managed to secure bronze medal in long jump boys’ category. Team Bhopal defeated Indore by 7-0 and Chambal by 8-1 in hockey. Joint director BS Yadav awarded the winners at the tournament.
‘Dangal 2020’ finals on Saturday
The final matches of month-long sports fest ‘Dangal 2020’ will be held at Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) on Saturday. The sports events are being held as part of ongoing part Fit India Movement and Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. Under the fest ‘Dangal 2020’ the sportspersons are competing in events like football, volleyball, cricket, chess, carrom, table tennis etc.
Food stalls serving cuisines of home state besides Uttar Pradesh Rajasthan, Punjab, Bengal, Kerala, Manipur, Nagaland, Maharashtra and others will also be there to relish taste buds. Students will also present a cultural programme on the occasion.
3 State kids shine at Dubai Taekwondo C’ship
Anshu Dandotiya from Madhya Pradesh Sports Academy won the only gold for India at 8th Fujairah Taekwondo Championship held in Dubai.
Gaurav Yadav and Ayushi Singh from the academy also secured bronze medals for the country. India won a total of seven medals at the tournament.
Anshu made her mark in 55kg category of the championship. She is the only Indian to have won gold at a G-2 rank championship.
Gaurav and Ayushi played in 54kg and 42kg categories respectively.
Akshya Hooda, Rodali, Barua, Sonam Rawal and Shaurya Chaurasiya brought other four medals for the country. The tournament was played from January 31 to February 2.
PNB hands over insured loan amount cheque to kin of deceased
Punjab National Bank (PNB), J K Road branch, Bhopal handed over cheque of Rs 39 lakh to kin of account holder, who passed away recently. The cheque was handed over to wife of Sukhdev Singh Virdi to pay back the insured loan he had taken before his death.
The bank account holder Sukhdev Singh Virdi had mortgaged his property and taken Rs 39 lakh from the bank in February last year. Virdi had got his loan insured through Met loan and Life Security Insurance Policy PNB. Following his death, the insured amount on his loan was paid to his kin to payback the loaned amount to bank.
Chief Manager PNB Branch J K Road N P Dhiman said all the customers have availed loan for home, education, car, personal loan under Met loan and Life Security Insurance Policy so that the their family do not have to face any financial problem in future.
Regional manager (MP& CG) of PNB Praveen Kumar Jain, division head, Bhopal P C Behra, S K Mangla, assistant general-manager, regional office, Bhopal were present .
