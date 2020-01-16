Important events in Bhopal on Wednesday 15/Jan/20

Sudharshan Chakra Corps celebrate Army Day
Army Day was celebrated with great fanfare and gusto by Sudharshan Chakra Corps at Dronachal, Bhopal on Wednesday. The day began with a solemn wreath laying ceremony at the Sudharshan Chakra War Memorial by Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri, AVSM, VSM, General Officer Commanding Sudharshan Chakra Corps.
The evening was dedicated to the citizens of Bhopal who thronged in large numbers to witness the Army Day Celebrations at Yodhasthal, Bhopal. Yodhasthal, a prominent tourist attraction of Bhopal, which is now also home to a Mig - 23 fighter aircraft, was all decked up for the event. The event was organised at Prerna Stambh, dedicated to the gallantry award winners of Madhya Pradesh.
The programme ensued with a performance by the Pipe Band. A welcome song followed by a march past and a number of other martial tunes as well as patriotic songs enthralled the audience. Other highlights of the event included Taekwondo martial arts display and a musical bonanza by students of Army Public School.
MP Women’s team tops point table at Canoe tourney
Madhya Pradesh women’s team won 14 gold medals by the fourth day of the 30th Canoe Sprint Tournament and secured the top place on the points table with 103 points.
The state won 5 gold medals on Wednesday at the tournament. Participants from 27 states gathered to compete at the tournament held at lower lake in Bhopal.
State won five out of eight races that were organised on the fourth day.
Madhya Pradesh was awarded first prize in men category and second prize in the women category for the dragon boat race held on January 14.
Men’s team has scored 49 points in the tournament by now, with 10 medals in total, out of which 3 are gold.
The last day of the tournament will witness 200m races. The tournament will conclude on Thursday in presence of the Sports Minister Jitu Patwari.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)