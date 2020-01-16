Important events in Bhopal on Wednesday 15/Jan/20

Sudharshan Chakra Corps celebrate Army Day

Army Day was celebrated with great fanfare and gusto by Sudharshan Chakra Corps at Dronachal, Bhopal on Wednesday. The day began with a solemn wreath laying ceremony at the Sudharshan Chakra War Memorial by Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri, AVSM, VSM, General Officer Commanding Sudharshan Chakra Corps.

The evening was dedicated to the citizens of Bhopal who thronged in large numbers to witness the Army Day Celebrations at Yodhasthal, Bhopal. Yodhasthal, a prominent tourist attraction of Bhopal, which is now also home to a Mig - 23 fighter aircraft, was all decked up for the event. The event was organised at Prerna Stambh, dedicated to the gallantry award winners of Madhya Pradesh.

The programme ensued with a performance by the Pipe Band. A welcome song followed by a march past and a number of other martial tunes as well as patriotic songs enthralled the audience. Other highlights of the event included Taekwondo martial arts display and a musical bonanza by students of Army Public School.