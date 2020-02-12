Important events in Bhopal on Wednesday 12/Feb/20

7 feted with Rashtriya Ratan
Seven people belonging to different fields from Bhopal have been feted with Rashtriya Ratan Award 2020.
Actor and director Sunil Sonhiya, film and TV actor Meenu Singh, theatre and TV actor Apoorva Shukla, model Simran Bahal, anchor Pratibha Sonhiya, social activist Aasha Jain and Anita Arya were feted in an award function, held at Indore recently.
Around 27 people belonging to 27 fields from 17 states across the country and Nepal including sports, dance, theatre, social work, astrology etc. have been feted.
Member of parliament Shankar Lalwani and TV actor Kunal Singh Rajput were chief guests respectively.
Taekwondo marked in priority for Nat’l Games
The sports and youth welfare of Madhya Pradesh has marked Taekwondo in the priority list for National Games after the students from the Academy hoisted the flag of their success at various championships.
The players of the MP Taekwondo Academy have brought two silvers and one bronze medal from 8th Fujaira Grade II Taekwondo Championship and one gold and two silver medals from 3rd Al-Hasan Grade I Taekwondo Championship.
Shashank Singh Patel and Aastha Anand won one silver each in senior 87kg and 73kg weight categories, respectively, at Al-Hasan championship.
Aarti Singh also secured a bronze in under-46 weight category at the tournament held in Jordan.
Earlier, Anshu Dandotiya won first gold ever for India in grade II tournament. Gaurav Yadav and Ayushi Singh also had clinched one bronze each at Grade II championship in Dubai.
They reached TT Nagar stadium to meet the director of sports and youth welfare and their coaches on Wednesday.
The director, SL Thaosan, congratulated the players and wished them luck for their future endeavors. He also appreciated the coaches for their dedication.
Krishna leads team to victory
Mechanical Department bagged first position in volleyball competition at the inaugural day of annual fest ‘Tejas 2020’ held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Polytechnic College in the city.
Defeating Civil Department, Krishna Kushwaha from Mechanical Department played brilliantly. Rahul from Civil Department also shined.
LNCT students to get expert views at Int’l conference
A two-day international conference on ‘Mathematical Modeling and High Performance Computing in Science and Technology’ inaugurated at Lakshmi Narain College of Technology (LNCT), Bhopal on Wednesday.
Engineering Mathematics Department of LNCT organsied the conference under the aegis of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad.
Vice chairperson of LNCT Group Poonam Chouksey inaugurated the conference. She said “ Subject experts will discuss on emerging trend and recent finding here. Teachers, research scholars and students will be updated and benefited from conference.”
Prof. Sanjeev Kumar from Dr. B R Ambedkar University, Agra, prof. Vijay Gupta from Netaji Subhash University of Technology, New Delhi, prof. Navkant Dev from Delhi Technological University, Delhi were present here as subject experts and threw light on the topic of the conference
11-day fiesta to mark BB’s Foundation Day
Bharat Bhawan is all set to organise an 11-day function to celebrate the 38th foundation day from Thursday.
The event will be inaugurated with international ceramic exhibition by minister of culture Vijaylaxmi Sadho at 6pm. It will be followed by inauguration of Gond artist Durga Bai, Ravindra Sangeet by Reena Sinha and troupe. The inaugural day will conclude with performance of classical vocalist Pt Rajan Sajan Mishra.
On February 14, Rang Sangeet by Children’s Theatre, Bhopal, sitar-sarod jugalbandi by Pt Tajendra Narayan and Purvayan Chatterjee will be held.
Multilingual story and poem recitation, Bagheli song by Santosh Tiwari and troupe, dance drama ‘Aamrapali,’ by kathak danseuse V Anuradha Singh, group kathak dance, directed by Kumkum Dhar, Nimadi, Malvi and Bundeli folk song and dance will be organised from February 15 to 19.
Som classics movies including Mughal-e-Azam, Pakeezah, Kala Pani and Junoon will be displayed on February 15 to 19 from 2pm.
A play ‘Agni Aur Barkha’ by Shriram Centre for performing Arts, New Delhi, ‘Mai Rahi Masoom’ by Rangdhara - the theatre stream and sutradhar, Hyderabad, ‘Gabradhichoran Ke Mai’ by Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA), Patna and ‘June’ by Aarambh Sanstha from Mumbai will be staged from February 20 to 24.
‘Tarang’- Bhangra & Kalbeliya mesmerise audience
Bhangra, Kalbeliya and Garba were major attraction on Wednesday- the third-day of annual fest ‘Tarang’ at Excellence College in the city. Western dance, presented by Hostel Boys’ Group attracted the audience as well as judges. Group dance, song and drama contests were also organised on the day. A drama contest categorised in four groups on various issues like women empowerment, environment and stress was held in which Inquilab Group got the first position in drama contest. (All Pix : Pradeep Mehra )
