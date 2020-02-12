Important events in Bhopal on Wednesday 12/Feb/20

7 feted with Rashtriya Ratan

Seven people belonging to different fields from Bhopal have been feted with Rashtriya Ratan Award 2020.

Actor and director Sunil Sonhiya, film and TV actor Meenu Singh, theatre and TV actor Apoorva Shukla, model Simran Bahal, anchor Pratibha Sonhiya, social activist Aasha Jain and Anita Arya were feted in an award function, held at Indore recently.

Around 27 people belonging to 27 fields from 17 states across the country and Nepal including sports, dance, theatre, social work, astrology etc. have been feted.

Member of parliament Shankar Lalwani and TV actor Kunal Singh Rajput were chief guests respectively.