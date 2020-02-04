Important events in Bhopal on Tuesday 4/Feb/20

Narmada Jayanti celebrated
Maheshwari Sakhi Sangam held a Narmada Jayanti and Basant Panchmi Mahotsava based on the theme of spring at Shubhalaya Bunglows on Tuesday.
Sangeeta Krishna Bajaj organised the event on the bunglow premises. All the women who gathered at the event wore yellow dresses.
Women sang Bhajans and Narmada Stuti to mark Narmada Jayanti. They worshipped the idol of Goddess Saraswati and Goddess Narmada to seek their blessings.
The venue was decorated in yellow theme. Bajaj told Free Press the ceremony concluded with a cultural programme. They took part in the events and displayed their talents on the stage.
Women enjoyed multi-cuisine delicacies after the ceremony.
SHIM emerges as overall winner in IIPER Fest
Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management (SHIM) was overall winner in IIPER Fest.
It was part of two-day management fest, organised by Institute of Professional Education & Research (IIPER) Bhopal on February 1 and 2.
The students of SHIM bagged first prize in corporate puppet, poetry recitation, dance, treasure hunt, Ad Made Show, street play, Khadi Walk, Indoor Cricket, Business plan, virtual share trading etc.
They stood second in Bingo, group dance, logo designing and story writing. They won overall championship trophy in under and post graduate category.
NSS orientation prog held
Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication held an NSS orientation programme on Wednesday.
Programme officer Rahul Singh Parmar said NSS aims to develop the personality of the students through the service to society.
He said the service to society is the path to take students from university premises to the Republic Day parade.
NSS programme coordinator of Barkatulla University, Anant Kumar Saxena, and the vice chancellor of MCU Deepak Tiwari were also present at the orientation ceremony.
Saxena said NSS teaches students about the society and it paves the way into communities. Tiwari addressed the students and motivated them to be a part of such a programme. He said both journalism and NSS serve a single purpose, which is service to society.
University’s programme officer Gajendra Singh was present.
Serial shot in Bhopal to be aired from Feb 10
Without any godfather in the industry, Mohit Kumar and Kannika Kapur have paved their path into the glamour world.
Lead cast of serial, Ek Duje Ke Vaste season 2, to be premiered on Sony Entertainment television, was in the city for a press conference of the brand new show.
The show is being shot in Bhopal against the backdrop of beautiful lakes.
Both the lead cast will make their debut with this daily soap which is due to be aired from February 10.
Mohit told the media that his family was against his aspirations to enter the entertainment world.
He, however, managed to convince them. After three auditions, now that he has made into it.
Mohit is a medical drop-out. He took a BBA degree to make his parents happy.
He said that he may not work in the industry for long.
On the other hand, lead actress Kanika Kapur seems serious about her acting career. She hails from Delhi. Kapur completed her bachelor’s degree in Journalism with an objective to do something different. She, however, never got into journalism.
She told the audience she was always interested in acting. Kapur has also worked in a Telugu movie.
Her parents are artists, which made it easier for her to decide her fate.
The crew has been shooting in Bhopal for three months now.
Ananya 2020: Writing, GK and cultural contests held
Mehndi, Rangoli making, Thal and Kalash (traditional) decoration contests were organised on Tuesday- the second day of the six-day annual fest ‘Ananya 2020’ began at Government Maharani Laxmi Bai (MLB) Girls PG College, Bhopal.
A good number of students took part in Mehndi contest. In Rangoli contest, the students made rangoli on various issues and gave the message to save girl child and environment. A creative writing contest was also held.
The first day of the event started off with face painting. It was followed by flower decoration, salad decoration, best out of best and general knowledge, competitions. A large of students took part in the contest with great zeal.
Some competitions like group dance, hair decoration, poem recitation and ‘Sarvguni Ananya’ will be organised on Wednesday.
