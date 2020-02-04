Important events in Bhopal on Tuesday 4/Feb/20

Serial shot in Bhopal to be aired from Feb 10

Without any godfather in the industry, Mohit Kumar and Kannika Kapur have paved their path into the glamour world.

Lead cast of serial, Ek Duje Ke Vaste season 2, to be premiered on Sony Entertainment television, was in the city for a press conference of the brand new show.

The show is being shot in Bhopal against the backdrop of beautiful lakes.

Both the lead cast will make their debut with this daily soap which is due to be aired from February 10.

Mohit told the media that his family was against his aspirations to enter the entertainment world.

He, however, managed to convince them. After three auditions, now that he has made into it.

Mohit is a medical drop-out. He took a BBA degree to make his parents happy.

He said that he may not work in the industry for long.

On the other hand, lead actress Kanika Kapur seems serious about her acting career. She hails from Delhi. Kapur completed her bachelor’s degree in Journalism with an objective to do something different. She, however, never got into journalism.

She told the audience she was always interested in acting. Kapur has also worked in a Telugu movie.

Her parents are artists, which made it easier for her to decide her fate.

The crew has been shooting in Bhopal for three months now.