Important events in Bhopal on Tuesday 21/1/20

NSS Orientation programme concludes

Institute of technology in Rajiv Gandhi Technical University (RGPV) concluded one-day orientation programme for National Service Scheme on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Sunil Kumar said at the inauguration that NSS motivates students to serve the society and it is one of the most important extra-curricular activities for them.

Anant Kumar Saxena told the students they need to know themselves before they work for others in need. The orientation and training camp would prepare the students for this, he said.

The NSS programme official Rahul Parihar said NSS imbibes leadership skill inside a student. Over 48 lakh NSS members in the country have dedicated their life for the purpose of the betterment of society in the fields of education, environment and other services.

Parihar told the members about the objective, working and benefit of NSS. He released the annual calendar of NSS with detailed programme.