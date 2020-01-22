Important events in Bhopal on Tuesday 21/1/20

NSS Orientation programme concludes
Institute of technology in Rajiv Gandhi Technical University (RGPV) concluded one-day orientation programme for National Service Scheme on Tuesday.
Vice Chancellor Sunil Kumar said at the inauguration that NSS motivates students to serve the society and it is one of the most important extra-curricular activities for them.
Anant Kumar Saxena told the students they need to know themselves before they work for others in need. The orientation and training camp would prepare the students for this, he said.
The NSS programme official Rahul Parihar said NSS imbibes leadership skill inside a student. Over 48 lakh NSS members in the country have dedicated their life for the purpose of the betterment of society in the fields of education, environment and other services.
Parihar told the members about the objective, working and benefit of NSS. He released the annual calendar of NSS with detailed programme.
6 Campionites ace in Manthan C’ship
Six students of Campion School secured ranks in Vidhyarthi Vigyan Manthan Competition. Campionite Tanay clinched 2nd rank for the national competition and Aryan Gupta secured 3rd rank in State level competition.
The Manthan is the India’s largest science Talent Search Examination for New India Using Digital Devices. It had organised online science test in November 2019 where six Campionites qualified for state level camp.
Two Campionites, Tanay Shrivastava of class VIII in junior category secured 2nd state rank, cash prize of Rs. 3,000, a certificate and a memento and Aryan Gupta of class X in senior category secured 3rd state rank, cash prize of Rs 2,000, a certificate and memento.
Other Campionites in junior and senior categories, Soham Gondane, Vinamra Mandal, Shashwat Jha and Abhay soni also performed very well in this competition and received certificates.
Tanay Shrivastava got further selected for national competition which is going to be held in Chandigarh, Punjab in the upcoming month.
LNCT’s Upadhyay awarded for environment conservation
World Wide Fund for Nature awarded Amitbodh Upadhyay, the member of LNCT group and manager of Quest Nature Club for his service to environment conservation and awareness on Tuesday. Sangeeta Saxena, the state director of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, presented the award to Upadhyay on Tuesday at a prograame organised to mark the 50th anniversary of WWF Foundation in India. Upadhyay has been rendering his service to the environment for 18 years now. Officials of the WWF, Ajay Mishra and Markendeya Singh, and the students, teachers and volunteers from both the states were present at the ceremony.
Addressing the gathering, chairman of LNCT group, JN Chouksey, vice chairperson Poonam Chouksey and secretary Anupam Chouksey stressed on the need of environment conservation and called upon the students to take a pledge to work for nature conservation.
DGP visits National Police Memorial
Madhya Pradesh DGP V K Singh paid homage to martyrs at National Police Memorial New Delhi. The DGP paid visit to various sections of the museum and spend a good pamount of time at section dedicated to the MP police. The officer visited Shoury Gatha section where the names of 34,134 martyrs who had laid their lives in the line of duty are engraved. He also penned his thoughts in the visitors’ book.
