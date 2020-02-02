Important events in Bhopal on Sunday 2/Feb/20

Beauticians get tips on party hairstyle

A seminar on hair styling was organised by Beauty Parlour Association, here at a city hotel. Indore-based hair stylist Ritu Agrawal demonstrated latest hairdo and gave tips on Indo-western hair styles to participating beauticians.

The participants learnt 15 types of hair styles especially meant for bridals. Lesson on extension for short length hair, usage of hair spray was also imparted.

Besides, a demo on how to get rid of cracking heels and fix stretched earring hole was also held. Nearly, 50 beauticians participated in the workshop.

Besides, the association donated four wheelchairs to DRM Ajit Raghvanshi for Sanchi, Itarsi and Bina railways stations. “We do many thing for ourselves round the year. But I think, we should also do something for needy people and society. Last year too we donated wheelchairs,” said Sarita Srivastava, president of the association