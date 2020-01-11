Important events in Bhopal on Saturday 11/Jan/20

DPS celebrates National Youth Day

Students preformed Surya Namaskar, Tadaasan and breathing exercises at Delhi Public School (DPS), Kolar Road on Saturday.

The event was organised to celebrate 'National Youth Day' to commemorate the birthday of Swami Vivekanand on January 12.

The objective of this day is to spread Swami Vivekananda's knowledge and literature to society, to build good characters and contributing citizens of the nation.

