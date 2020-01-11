Important events in Bhopal on Saturday 11/Jan/20

DPS celebrates National Youth Day
Students preformed Surya Namaskar, Tadaasan and breathing exercises at Delhi Public School (DPS), Kolar Road on Saturday.
The event was organised to celebrate 'National Youth Day' to commemorate the birthday of Swami Vivekanand on January 12.
The objective of this day is to spread Swami Vivekananda's knowledge and literature to society, to build good characters and contributing citizens of the nation.
Yoga was performed by all the students and they exhibited various asanas like Surya Namaskar, Tadaasan and breathing exercises.
‘Hriday Drishyam’: Hidayat’s music delights audience
Music is not anybody’s legacy and one has to works hard to learn it, said sitarist Hidayat Khan, the youngest son of Ustad Vilayat Khan,
Hidayat made the above remark on the inaugural-day of the fourth edition the two-day concert ‘Hriday Drishyam’ at Minto Hall in the city on Saturday. Chief Minister Kamalnath inaugurated the event.
The inaugural day began with the performance Hidayat who represents seventh generation of his family. He presented raga Khirwani, Kalyani, Jhinjhoti and Vihag that delighted the music lovers. Anutosh Likhariya accompanied them on tabla.
Before Khan’s performance, 14-year-old Rahil Sanjeev and Anshuman from Bhopal presented shlokas on guitar and keyboard. Artist Vasudha Dutta presented tunes of Beethoven.
It was followed by the performance of Lydian Nadhaswaram on piano, Flamenco dance troupe from Spain, Bollywood singing stary Shefali and ghazal maestro Chandan Das at Ravindra Bhavan, Bharat Bhavan and Iqbal Maidan.
MP bags 9 medals at Youth Games
Madhya Pradesh bagged three gold, two silver and four bronze medals on Saturday, the first day of Khelo India Youth Games being held in Guwahati.
Players performed their best at U-17 boys javelin throw and secured all three medals at the tournament played at Sarjusarai stadium. Players from the Madhya Pradesh academy Vivek Thakur, Rinku Yadav and Md Arif Mansoori secured first three places throwing javelin at 66.06m, 61.30m and 61.24m respectively.
Arjun Vaskale from the academy won gold at U-17 boys 3000m race completing the run in 8:31:97 minutes. Abhishek Thakur from the state secured bronze finishing off the track at 8:45:58 minutes. Haryana remained the first runner up.
Suni Dawar from the academy finished off the under-21 5000m track at silver in 14:40 minutes and another player from the state secured the bronze at 12:41:52 minutes. Gujarat managed to top the race.
Sohail Akhtar won the gold in under-17 boys long jump tournament, jumping a 7.16m length. Tamil Nadu secured second and third positions.
Ayush Dutt, judo player from the state won a bronze in 66kg weight category.
Nineteen players are representing the state at the Youth Games in Guwahati.
