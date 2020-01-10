Important events in Bhopal on Friday 10/Jan/20

Calender 2020 with children’s illustration launched

Calendar of year 2020 which has 12 illustrations by children, produced by Child Rights Observatory was launched at Bhopal on Friday by Michael Juma, Chief, UNICEF, Madhya Pradesh along with children and Nirmala Buch, President of Child Rights Observatory, Madhya Pradesh.

Michael said that it is impressive to see child focused illustrations in the form of calendar, critical for raising children's voices on key issues impacting their potentials as well as using available medium for advancing child rights.

Nimala shared that this calendar has illustration made by adolescents who were part of illustration camp and had expressed their views in this art form on child rights and their illustrations are part of this calendar.