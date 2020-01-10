Important events in Bhopal on Friday 10/Jan/20

Calender 2020 with children’s illustration launched
Calendar of year 2020 which has 12 illustrations by children, produced by Child Rights Observatory was launched at Bhopal on Friday by Michael Juma, Chief, UNICEF, Madhya Pradesh along with children and Nirmala Buch, President of Child Rights Observatory, Madhya Pradesh.
Michael said that it is impressive to see child focused illustrations in the form of calendar, critical for raising children's voices on key issues impacting their potentials as well as using available medium for advancing child rights.
Nimala shared that this calendar has illustration made by adolescents who were part of illustration camp and had expressed their views in this art form on child rights and their illustrations are part of this calendar.
A ‘Milan Samaroh’ of cancer survivors
Ayushmann Khurrana supported me a lot. He used to do shooting and promotion in day and took care and spent time with me at night, said writer Tahira Kashyap Khurrana at a session ‘Coffee with Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’ held at Minto Hall on Friday.
It was part inaugural day of two-day ‘Milan Samaroh,’ organised for cancer survivors to mark silver jubilee of Jawahar Lal Nehru Cander and Research Centre .
Cancer survivor Tahira who is wife of Ayushmann Khurrana said, “The real support is of husband during these days. I respect Ayushmann as an actor. In fact, I wrote a book on him which titled ‘Cracking the Code : My Journey of Bollywood’.”
A large number of cancer survivors and patients were preset here along with their family.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)