Importance Of Money, Loses Out To Patient's Smile: Doctors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Every day is doctor’s day, since as long as civilisation exists, men will need them. There are many doctors who work for self-satisfaction, because for them, money is just a means of livelihood nothing less nothing more. They say the smile of a patient down with pains makes them happier than anything else in life.

Ergo, they prefer to give relief to a patient to doing any other thing. They even sacrifice their personal life for the sake of patients. On the eve of National Doctors’ Day, a few doctors shared their feelings with Free Press. Excerpts.

Fees have never been a hindrance to treatment: Dr Trivedi

An internal medicine specialist of Bansal Hospital, Dr HH Trivedi, said money never mattered to him when it came to treatment. He has been practising since 1967, and has been teaching the students as well as giving treatment to people. The 80-year-old doctor said, “I never take fees from the people belonging to medical and defence background.

I don’t have any fixed charge for any patient. They can give whatever they want. If they afford that, then, that too it is fine. I work every day. There is no holiday in this profession. I remember there was a patient I conducted a check-up of even on Diwali. I visit patients’ homes as well. I feel to work more on Doctors’ Day, he added.

Donate organ and save lives: Dr Rakesh Bhargava

Dr Rakesh Bhargava, a child specialist, runs a clinic named “Natkhat”. He said some children belonging to poor families used to come for treatment. I used to provide them free vaccination to protect them from diseases. We used to set up health camps and disseminate information about health. We have set up 150 to 200 camps for creating awareness.

He also highlighted how he worked for inspiring people for organ donation. Once, four organ donations used to take place yearly, but it has increased to 40 and 50. He emphasized that organ donation is very important and in every 15 minutes one person dies due to lack of organ donation.

Cancer patients need not to go to metro cities: Dr Tripathi

A state cancer Chemotheraphy nodal officer, CM Tripathi, said, “I am training doctors and nurses in treating cancer patients, so that they need not go to Delhi, Mumbai or any other metro cities. It helps them cut 70-80 percent of cost. Under the district cancer care programme, one doctor and two sisters are trained in curing cancer patients.

Our work is to detect cancer patients as early as possible in all the districts of Madhya Pradesh. Once cancer is diagnosed, we tell them how to go for treatment. We have trained 220 doctors and 500 nurses. In this way, we have trained doctors of 151 districts. Consequently, we have increased the longevity of people by 1-2 years from 1-2 months. Different countries have adopted this method.