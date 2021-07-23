Implement ‘Right to Water’ policy mooted by Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, says Congress

BHOPAL: The Congress has demanded implementation of ‘Right to Water’ mooted by Kamal Nath government. The demand comes after announcement of monthly charges and connection charges from the people.

State Congress media vice president, Bhupendra Gupta raised question as to why Rs 2000 should be charged from people as ‘connection charge’ when the Nal Jal Scheme is funded by the Central Government. Moreover, charging monthly bills is also not justified, he added.

“Will the government guarantee removal of hoardings put across thanking Modi for the scheme when people are paying for it,” said Gupta.

Kamal Nath government had approved 55 liters of water per day per person under Right to Water. Government of the day should provide free water to all citizens under this provision demanded the Congress. This would help the state government establish a welfare state, said Gupta.