Impact of Covid 19 on education in Madhya Pradesh: Students move to online classes from in-class

BHOPAL: There may be shortcomings in the government delivery system, but, during Covid-19, the school education department and the higher education department were successful in reaching and teaching students when physical contacts were forbidden. Covid-19 paved the way for online learning for 2021.

Translating adversity into opportunity, the school education department created its own YouTube channel in June 2020 and it has witnessed more than 3.39 crore views since its inception. At present, it has more than 1.5 lakh subscribers. Its pages on social media platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter, are abuzz with activities.

Twitter and Facebook

The social media handle of the school education department on Twitter has 94.2K followers and 104K on Facebook. The reach and success can be judged by the fact that the Facebook Live session conducted by the principal secretary and commissioner with parents, teachers and students witnessed 3.11 lakh views. The school education department also conducted 23 webinars from June 26 to November 18 and had 31.86 lakh views.

WhatsApp groups

Moreover, the school education department created 50,000 WhatsApp groups consisting of parents, teachers and students. In this manner, the department reached 1.28 lakh people of the state. These numbers demonstrate the success story of the school education department. Even college going students adopted the online mode and accessed various online chapters.