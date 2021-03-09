IMD forecast: Rain likely in Madhya Pradesh over the next couple of days

Bhopal: Rain activity is likely over Madhya Pradesh in the next couple of days, especially in the Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa and Gwalior-Chambal divisions. The state capital will witness cloudy weather. The western disturbance has started showing its impact. It will remain effective over the next couple of days until March 12 and will spell a wet weekend in the northern parts.

This weather system will have extended coverage reaching the northern parts of Madhya Pradesh and the surrounding states. So, Madhya Pradesh may be gripped by lightning and thunderstorms during this period.

Three western disturbances in quick succession are likely to pounce over North India during this week. The second western disturbance will be the strongest, covering a bigger swathe and carrying a fierce punch.

Besides, a slight variation was recorded in the temperatures in the state on Tuesday. The weather department has attributed the high temperature to a change in the wind pattern. Currently, the wind pattern is westerly, which is raising the temperature.

Bhopal recorded 36.9 degrees Celsius as the day temperature after a marginal drop of 0.9 degrees Celsius, while it recorded 16.2 degrees Celsius as the night temperature after a marginal drop of 0.7 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Indore recorded 34.8 degrees Celsius as the day temperature after a marginal drop of 0.6 degrees Celsius, while it recorded 17.8 degrees Celsius as the night temperature after a marginal rise of 0.2 degrees Celsius.

In the districts

Pachmarhi recorded a rise of 3.0 degrees Celsius in the night temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius, while it recorded 30.8 degrees Celsius as the day temperature after a drop of 1.0 degree Celsius.

Guna, Raisen and Narsingpur recorded a rise of 1.0 degree Celsius each in the night temperature. Guna recorded 18.0 degrees Celsius, while Raisen recorded 16.0 degrees Celsius as the night temperature and Narsingpur recorded 21.0 degrees Celsius as its night temperature.