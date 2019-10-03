Imbibe ideology of Mahatma Gandhi for betterment of country: Shivraj Singh Chauhan

BHOPAL: Ex-chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan called upon the youths to imbibe ideology of Mahatma Gandhi into their lives for betterment of the country. He said while kicking off sankalp-yatra at Minto Hall on Wednesday.

Ex-Union minister Uma Bharati, party organisational general secretary Suhash Bhagat and others garlanded status of Mahatma Gandhi. Sankalp yatra passed through Lal Parade Ground, Lily Talkies, Jahangirabad, Patra, among others. Participants also made a call for making city polythene free. They also distributed paper bags appealing the people and shop keepers to discard the use of polythene.

Chauhan said, “Mahatma Gandhi showed us the path of welfare and ex-PM Lal Bahadur gave fresh lease of life to his thoughts and ideology with his slogan Jai-Jawan, Jai Kisan. Simplicity and dutifulness of Lal Bahadur Shashtri cannot be forgotten.” MLA Krishna Gaur, Vishwas Sarang, Alok Sanjar, Alok Sharma, district president of BJP Vikash Virani and others were present.

Union minister Thawarchand Gahlot, in Ujjain, said, “The call of PM Narendra Modi for sanitation, has taken a form of public movement. This is the reason that there is atmosphere of health and environment. Mahatma Gandhi had launched sanitation programme and PM Narendra Modi followed it.

BJP took out sankalp-yatra to mark Gandhi Jayanti all over the state in the headquarters of Lok Sabha constituencies. Leaders like MPs, Union ministers and senior party leaders led the yatra and paid the tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on this occasion. They also appealed people to discard use of polythene.