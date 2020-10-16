‘Imarti Devi sold herself for crores, can’t blame Congress’: Former CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Kamal Nath declined to respond to allegations made by minister Imarti Devi and claimed that those who had sold themselves cannot blame Congress party for trading.

The ex-chief minister flagged off Loktantra Bachao Jan Jagran Yatra from his residence on Friday. “What should I say on Imarti Devi’s statement, she sold herself for crores of rupees and saying that we are sold,” Nath told media on the occasion.

Responding to hooch tragedy in Ujjain, Nath said it proves that mafia have become more powerful in the state. “Congress-led government launched drive to root out mafia rule from the state. They (mafia) are comfortable under BJP rule,” he added. To another query, he said Congress will focus on youths, farmers, small businessmen for victory in bypolls.