 Illegal Liquor Sale Will Not Be Tolerated At Any Cost: Deputy CM Jagdish Devda
Devda was addressing a workshop of license holders of retail liquor shops held at Environment Planning and Coordination Organisation here on Monday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 11:09 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda has warned against illegal sale of liquor stating that such activities will not be tolerated at any cost and strict measures will be taken to check them. He also directed stern action against organised crime. Devda was addressing a workshop of license holders of retail liquor shops held at Environment Planning and Coordination Organisation here on Monday.

The workshop was held to determine new excise policy and excise arrangement 2025-26. The minister also held a meeting with manufacturers of country made and foreign liquor and bar license holders.

He directed the department officers to remain present at their headquarters and keep a tab on the illicit works. The transportation of illegal liquor should not take place in any condition, a close eye will need to be kept on illegal trade and on receiving any information of such activities stern action should be initiated, said the deputy CM.  

The revenue target for the excise department for the year 2024-25 has been set at Rs 16,000 crores, said the minister, expressing confidence that it would be achieved. Speaking about the commercial tax department, the minister said that innovations are being adopted in the working and best practices of excise policies of other states are being studied. Such practices will be incorporated into the excise policy of the state, he added. The liquor contractors and traders apprised the minister of their issues.

