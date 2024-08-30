Illegal Construction Defies NGT Orders At Kerwa & Kaliyasot Dam Sites, Violating Environmental Norms

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In defiance of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Order, construction activities are being carried out within the 33.3 meter periphery of the riverbed around Kerwa and Kaliyasot Dam sites. Even in areas earmarked as regional and botanical gardens, where constructions are allowed with riders, villas are being constructed on pretext of developing farm houses.

Pointing at the violation of the environmental norms, Dr SC Pandey, an environmentalist, said that as per 2005 master plan, 150 hectare is reserved for botanical and regional gardens in and around Kaliasot and Kerwa dam sites. “As per the rule, farm houses can be developed but certain conditions are applied, as not less than 20 hectares can be sold and that construction is allowed only on 0.02 hectare but all these norms are blatantly being violated and villas are coming up on the site. NGT order prohibits any construction within 33 meter from the water body,” he elaborated.

Speaking on the same lines, green activist Rashid Noor Khan said, “Even today constructions activities are being undertaken in submergence areas of Kerwa-Kaliyasot dam site. Even botanical garden area, villas are being constructed in the guise of developing farm houses, which is a gross violation of the environmental rule.” As per the government’s action taken report (ATR) submitted to National Green Tribunal (NGT), 84 encroachments were previously identified on the government land in the vicinity of Kaliyasot and Kerwa reservoirs. As per the ATR, 80 private people have encroached upon government land and raised as many as 84 illegal structures/encroachments on the prohibited areas around the two reservoirs.

Encroachments have been found on government land in village Kushalpura, Barkhedikala, Chandanpura, Chhavni, Singhpur and Sewaniya gond and cases were registered under section 248 of MP Land Revenue Code, the report stated. Similarly, 18 encroachments (03 government structures + 15 Private structures) were found on government land of village Mahuakheda, Bhanpur Kekadiya, Berkhedi bajyafat cases were registered.