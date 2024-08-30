 Illegal Construction Defies NGT Orders At Kerwa & Kaliyasot Dam Sites, Violating Environmental Norms
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalIllegal Construction Defies NGT Orders At Kerwa & Kaliyasot Dam Sites, Violating Environmental Norms

Illegal Construction Defies NGT Orders At Kerwa & Kaliyasot Dam Sites, Violating Environmental Norms

Pointing at the violation of the environmental norms, Dr SC Pandey, an environmentalist, said that as per 2005 master plan, 150 hectare is reserved for botanical and regional gardens in and around Kaliasot and Kerwa dam sites.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 12:10 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In defiance of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Order, construction activities are being carried out within the 33.3 meter periphery of the riverbed around Kerwa and Kaliyasot Dam sites. Even in areas earmarked as regional and botanical gardens, where constructions are allowed with riders, villas are being constructed on pretext of developing farm houses.

Pointing at the violation of the environmental norms, Dr SC Pandey, an environmentalist, said that as per 2005 master plan, 150 hectare is reserved for botanical and regional gardens in and around Kaliasot and Kerwa dam sites. “As per the rule, farm houses can be developed but certain conditions are applied, as not less than 20 hectares can be sold and that construction is allowed only on 0.02 hectare but all these norms are blatantly being violated and villas are coming up on the site. NGT order prohibits any construction within 33 meter from the water body,” he elaborated.

Read Also
MP Updates: Digi Yatra Likely To Be Fully Implemented At Indore Airport By Sept; Ancient Peepal Tree...
article-image

Speaking on the same lines, green activist Rashid Noor Khan said, “Even today constructions activities are being undertaken in submergence areas of Kerwa-Kaliyasot dam site. Even botanical garden area, villas are being constructed in the guise of developing farm houses, which is a gross violation of the environmental rule.” As per the government’s action taken report (ATR) submitted to National Green Tribunal (NGT), 84 encroachments were previously identified on the government land in the vicinity of Kaliyasot and Kerwa reservoirs.   As per the ATR, 80 private people have encroached upon government land and raised as many as 84 illegal structures/encroachments on the prohibited areas around the two reservoirs.

Encroachments have been found on government land in village Kushalpura, Barkhedikala, Chandanpura, Chhavni, Singhpur and Sewaniya gond and cases were registered under section 248 of MP Land  Revenue Code, the report stated. Similarly, 18 encroachments (03 government structures + 15 Private structures) were found on government land of village Mahuakheda, Bhanpur Kekadiya,  Berkhedi bajyafat cases were registered.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Piyush Goyal Flags Off Inaugural Bandra Terminus-Madgaon Bi-Weekly Train; New Service Enhances Connectivity To Konkan Region
Mumbai: Piyush Goyal Flags Off Inaugural Bandra Terminus-Madgaon Bi-Weekly Train; New Service Enhances Connectivity To Konkan Region
Indian Railways Extend LTT Mumbai-Subedarganj And Kanpur Special Trains For 40 Additional Trips; Check Details
Indian Railways Extend LTT Mumbai-Subedarganj And Kanpur Special Trains For 40 Additional Trips; Check Details
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Key Construction Milestones Achieved In Maharashtra, Including Tunnel Work And Foundations
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Key Construction Milestones Achieved In Maharashtra, Including Tunnel Work And Foundations
Navi Mumbai: Morbe Dam Overflows, NMMC Celebrates With Religious Ceremony; Water Levels At 99.74%
Navi Mumbai: Morbe Dam Overflows, NMMC Celebrates With Religious Ceremony; Water Levels At 99.74%

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Updates: Police Busts Theft Gang Involved In 12 Crimes; Man Assaults Logistics Company...

Bhopal Updates: Police Busts Theft Gang Involved In 12 Crimes; Man Assaults Logistics Company...

Bhopal: Lost Cell Phone Unit Ceases Ops As CEIR Takes Centre Stage

Bhopal: Lost Cell Phone Unit Ceases Ops As CEIR Takes Centre Stage

Bhopal: ‘Harassment’ Over Loan Recovery Drives Woman To Hang Self

Bhopal: ‘Harassment’ Over Loan Recovery Drives Woman To Hang Self

MP Police Use Advanced DNA Techniques To Solve Year-Old Murder Case Of 16-Year-Old Heir To ₹100...

MP Police Use Advanced DNA Techniques To Solve Year-Old Murder Case Of 16-Year-Old Heir To ₹100...

Chief Minister In Delhi, Holds Talks Over Administrative, Political Decisions

Chief Minister In Delhi, Holds Talks Over Administrative, Political Decisions