IIFA Awards 2020 to be held in Bhopal & Indore

BHOPAL: International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2020 will be held in Bhopal and Indore in March in association with MP government.

Minister for public relations P C Sharma shared the news with media after getting approval from chief minister Kamal Nath.

Sharma said that total expenditure of event will Rs 700 crore and it will be telecasted in 90 countries. He said the event will promote tourism in the state.

International Indian Film Academy Awards (also known as the IIFA Awards) are a set of awards presented annually by International Indian Film Academy to honour both artistic and technical excellence of professionals in Bollywood, the Hindi language film industry.

Instituted in 2000, the ceremony is held in different countries around the world every year with its 2019 outing in Mumbai on September 18.