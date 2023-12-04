If Predicted Such Huge Mandate, Many Would Have Called Me Bragger: MP CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said he organised rallies across the state to inform the people about the Ladli Behna Yojna.

Whenever he addressed public rallies after the election dates were declared, he got massive response from the people, he said.

The people’s affection for Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apparent during those rallies, so it was clear that the BJP would get people’s support, he said.

He made the statement in an informal chat with Free Press on Monday.

The Chief Minister said that had he predicted the number of seats the party would get, many people would have called him a bragger.

Modi magic, prevailing everywhere in the country, was seen in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan said he was forecasting again and again that the BJP would get a massive mandate this time, though the party lost a few seats by a whisker.

Had it not happened, the party would have got the biggest-ever majority, he said.

According to the Chief Minister, he has been in politics since 1977, so he can easily feel the pulse of the people.

Now that the assembly election is fought and won, the next target will be to win all the 29 seats of Lok Sabha.

In the past two Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 27 and 28 seats, but now, the target is to win all the 29 seats.

He said that the BJP leadership would decide who would be the chief minister and that the party had given him all the responsibilities.

Chouhan said, “My aim is to do my duties. The party will decide the rest.”

Besides the Ladli Behna Yojna, whatever schemes he had launched for women had an impact on every election, he said.

The government launched the Ladli Lakshmi Yojna for girls and gave 50% of reservation to women in civic bodies, which also had a massive impact on the polls, he said.

The voters understood the benefits of double-engine government and showered blessings on the BJP.

Being unaware of ground realities, the Congress was building castles in the air, he said.