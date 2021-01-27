Icy winds blow across Madhya Pradesh, numb 11 districts

BHOPAL: Frigid northerlies have begun to sweep across the state making its people shiver on Wednesday.

According to weather office, 11 districts in the state experienced chilliness.

Those districts are Bhopal, Guna, Indore, Rajgarh, Ujjain, Damoh, Khajuraho, Mandla, Naugaon and Satna.

Such cold wave conditions are not usual in Bhopal and its nearby places after January 15.

The Raisen district which recorded 3° Celsius remained the coldest place in the state on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the minimum day temperature dropped to 20 degrees Celsius in Khajuraho which was the coldest place during the day on Wednesday.

The residents of the state capital, too, experienced an unusual chill on Tuesday night, and Wednesday was no different.

The maximum day temperature was 21.9°C, and the minimum temperature was 5.8°.

The sun remained out of sight till 7:30am because of thick fog that hung in the air.