Icy wind blows over Madhya Pradesh, mercury dips to 2.3 degree Celsius in Umaria

BHOPAL: Icy wind blowing from the northern belt swept the state on Thursday with many parts experiencing cold conditions. Umaria shivered at 2.3 degree Celsius after experiencing 1.5 degree Celsius drop in minimum temperature. Temperature plunged to 2.5 degree Celsius in Nowgaon and 3.0 degrees in Khajuraho on the day. Rewa recorded 3.8 degree Celsius, while minimum temperature stood at 4.6 degree Celsius in Satna. Temperature is expected to plummet further in the state .
Pachmarhi recorded the highest drop of 7.2 degree Celsius on the intervening night of Wednesday- Thursday. While night temperature settled at 4.0 degree Celsius, it recorded a drop of 2.5 degree Celsius in day temperature which stood at 22.5 degree Celsius. Damoh and Jabalpur recorded 5.5 degree Celsius each, while Tikamgarh recorded 5.3, Gwalior 4.0, Raisen 5.2 and Mandla recorded 6.3 degree Celsius minimum temperature.
Bhopal recorded a rise of 2.6 degree Celsius in day temperature of 25.5 degree Celsius which was marginally above normal. The city recorded 7.8 degree Celsius minimum temperature which was 3.1 degree Celsius below normal. Indore recorded 25.8 degree Celsius after a rise of 2.2 degree Celsius while night temperature stood at 9.1 degree Celsius after a drop of 1.7 degree Celsius.
Besides, many places also experienced fluctuation in the day temperature. Sharp drop of 7 notches was recorded at Dhar where the maximum temperature stood at 25.8 degree Celsius. While Ujjain recorded a rise of 5 degree Celsius in day temperature it settled at 28.0 degree Celsius. Districts of eastern region recorded marginal fluctuation.
As per the meteorological department, wind pattern is northerly and Icy wind coming from northern belt is causing cold wave like conditions in Madhya Pradesh. The condition is likely to prevail for the time being.
