Icchawar: BJP, Congress celebrate MP Day together

Ichhawar: Both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress leaders shared the stage at Excellence School to celebrate MP Foundation Day on Friday.

It was a rare occasion when the members of the rival parties together celebrate an occasion.

BJP MLA Karan Singh Verma hoisted the flag for the celebrations and read out the message of Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

In the morning, students from different schools in the city took out a procession and raised slogans in praise of MP. Passing through different main market, Paan Square, Gandhi Marg and old bus stand, the procession reached the Government Excellence School.

After hoisting of flag by Verma, Congress leader Abhay Kumar Mehta spoke about the excellence school.

A cultural event was also held on the occasion. Nevertheless, electricity went off for while and the MP Foundation Day song being presented stopped.

When Mehta demanded financial help of Rs 5 lakh from Verma for the school, the legislator immediately took the mike from the Congress leader and announced that he would give Rs 5.25 lakh for the school.

Similarly, Mehta gave a sum of Rs 21,000 for the school to its principal Rajaram Parmar. A free health check-camp was also held on the occasion.

The Women and Child Development Department presented various foods at an exhibition as part of MP Foundation Day.