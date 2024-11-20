IAS Officers & Industrialists To Accompany CM Mohan Yadav To UK, Germany

Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of IAS and industrialists will accompany the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on his visit to the United Kingdom and Germany. The delegation includes officials of the Industry department.

People aware of the development said that IAS officers who are going to be part of delegation include Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora, Principal Secretary (industry and investment) Raghvendra Singh, and Additional Chief Secretary Science and Technology Sanjay Dubey, Commissioner for Public Relations Sudam Khade and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) Chandramauli Shukla.

Besides MPIDC officers including Vishal Singh Chouhan, Vartika Singh and others will also be accompanying the CM. Besides, some prominent industrialists will also be part of the delegation. Notably, CM will be on tour of the UK and Germany from November 24 to 30.

Bagh print fabric, sarees as gifts

The officers of MPIDC are also taking with them some gifts that could be given to the participants of various conventions to be organised in the UK and Germany.

The gifts include famous artwork of the state like Bagh print fabric and traditional wears like Sarees. “We want to highlight our artworks, tradition and culture and would present gifts to the foreign dignitaries,” said one of the officers going abroad.