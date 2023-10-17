I-T Search In Trident Group Premises, 60 Vehicles Reach Budni

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The sleuths of income tax department conducted search in the premises of Trident Group in Budni on Tuesday. It was part of nationwide search in which more than two dozen premises of group were searched in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

Incriminating documents and electronic gadgets were confiscated during search. The department officials reached Budni in 60 vehicles to conduct search.

A hotel belonging to group was also searched. The searches were carried out following complaints of large scale tax evasion.

“We have provided manpower in search operation. Actual search is of I-T department, Punjab,” said a senior department official in Bhopal. The search was carried out with the help of 100 CISF personnel.

The search is likely to continue for next three days, sources said. The exact amount of tax evasion will be known after search gets over. The bank transactions details of group are being scanned along with confiscated documents.