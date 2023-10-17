 I-T Search In Trident Group Premises, 60 Vehicles Reach Budni
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalI-T Search In Trident Group Premises, 60 Vehicles Reach Budni

I-T Search In Trident Group Premises, 60 Vehicles Reach Budni

Raid in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi too

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The sleuths of income tax department conducted search in the premises of Trident Group in Budni on Tuesday. It was part of nationwide search in which more than two dozen premises of group were searched in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

Incriminating documents and electronic gadgets were confiscated during search. The department officials reached Budni in 60 vehicles to conduct search.

A hotel belonging to group was also searched. The searches were carried out following complaints of large scale tax evasion.

“We have provided manpower in search operation. Actual search is of I-T department, Punjab,” said a senior department official in Bhopal. The search was carried out with the help of 100 CISF personnel.

The search is likely to continue for next three days, sources said. The exact amount of tax evasion will be known after search gets over. The bank transactions details of group are being scanned along with confiscated documents.

Read Also
Bhopal Central, Bhopal South Constituency: Vote Fluctuation Altered Poll Results In Last 15 Years
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Mining Firm Occupies Pond In Acquired Land In Anuppur, Puts Up Barriers Around It

MP: Mining Firm Occupies Pond In Acquired Land In Anuppur, Puts Up Barriers Around It

MP: Notice Issued To Official For Violation Of MCC In Rehti

MP: Notice Issued To Official For Violation Of MCC In Rehti

MP: Man Dupes Jewellers Of Ornaments Worth ₹15 Crore In Chhatarpur

MP: Man Dupes Jewellers Of Ornaments Worth ₹15 Crore In Chhatarpur

MP: 6,160 Officials Given Tips On How To Conduct Election In Narmadapuram

MP: 6,160 Officials Given Tips On How To Conduct Election In Narmadapuram

MP: Eyes Of Goddess Kali Idol Track The Sun Across The Sky In Satna

MP: Eyes Of Goddess Kali Idol Track The Sun Across The Sky In Satna