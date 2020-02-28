I-T raid at Maheshwari brothers: Rs 75 lakh cash, documents of property worth over Rs 50 cr seized

BHOPAL: Income Tax department have seized cash around unaccounted Rs 75 lakh during a search at the 14 premises of the Maheshwari brothers.

The raid started on Thursday morning in various premises including the business establishments, factories, houses and others and continued until late evening on Friday.

Sources informed that the officials had seized Rs 75 lakh in unaccounted cash and have also seized the documents of the property worth more than Rs 50 crore.

Till the evening the team had finished the raid at 10 premises and it is claimed that the raid may conclude on late evening of Friday.

The raids were conducted in Indore, Bhopal, Hosangabad, Piparia, Bankheri, Narsinghpur and others.

The family among the major industrialist groups of the state, it owns of sugar factory, power generating company, trading companies among others.