I Run This Government Like A Family To Ensure Happiness Of Citizens : CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that I run this government like a family. I work around the clock to ensure happiness in people’s lives. The Chief Minister was addressing a Jan Samvad and benefit distribution programme at Nimota village in Bhairunda janpad of Sehore district. He performed bhoomi-pujan of various construction works worth Rs 6 crore 30 lakh 31 thousand in Nimota village and distributed benefits to various beneficiaries.

Chouhan said that today everyone is benefitted from schemes like free ration, Mukhyamantri Awas and Ayushman Card. The Chief Minister said that you all are my family. It is my duty to remove your troubles, always ensure a smile on your faces and never let tears in your eyes.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana is not only a symbol of the welfare for women but also ensure their respect in the society and family. He said that this is a scheme to make women self-reliant. This scheme has brought smiles on the faces of the women. Earlier, an amount of Rs 1000 each was being provided to the women under the scheme, now Rs 1250 are being deposited in the account and gradually this amount will be increased to Rs 3000 per month. Families of Ladli Bahna and Ujjwala Yojana will now get LPG gas cylinder for Rs 450. Forms for LPG gas cylinders will be filled like the camps set-up for filling up of Ladli Bahna forms in all Panchayats.

Chouhan said that I am working day and night to ensure that no eligible person is deprived of the benefits of any scheme of the government. Those who do not have land, will be given pattas and permanent houses under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. Farmers are given Rs 6000 by the Central Government under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana, now by adding the amount of Rs 6000 given by the State Government under the Mukhya Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana, the farmers are getting an amount of Rs 12000.

Chouhan said that all the nephews and nieces should study diligently. He said that an amount of Rs 4500 is being given to the children of class 6 and class 9 going to other village schools to buy a bicycle. Students who have scored more than 75 percent in class 12th have been given Rs 25,000 for a laptop. From next year, children scoring 60 percent marks will also be given Rs 25,000. Also, the children who have topped in their schools this year, one son and one daughter have been given scooties. From next year, two sons and two daughters will be given scooties. The government will also pay the fees for IIT, medical and other higher education of meritorious students.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that to ensure adequate power system in the area, a substation will be established in Nimota. Mangal Bhawans will be built in every village, so that village programmes can be organised conveniently in the village itself. The subsidy scheme for installing transformers in fields will be started this month. MP Ramakant Bhargava also addressed the programme. Local public representatives were present.

CM Chouhan performs Bhoomi-Pujan of construction works

Chief Minister Chouhan performed Bhoomi Pujan of the 4.50 km long road to be built from village Chhapari to Suapani at a cost of Rs 4 crore 75 lakh 70 thousand and other works including day shelter at Ramanand Ashram, Hanuman Kuti, Vasudev at a cost of Rs 1 crore 54 lakh 61 thousand.

