HuT case: MPATS seizes documents, equipment from Hyderabad

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP anti-terrorist squad has seized important documents and equipment from Hyderabad, related to Hizb ut-Tahrir (HuT) members. The team had gone to seize documents and equipment from Hyderabad related to members of HuT and returned to Bhopal on Wednesday morning. IG ATS Anurag Kumar told Free Press that MPATS and NIA have arrested five HuT members – Mohammed Salim, Abdur Rahman, Mohammed Abbas Ali, Sheikh Junaid and Mohammed Hameed –from Hyderabad. They all are in police remand till May 19. During investigation, the police came to know about many details of the working of activists in Hyderabad.

‘The team was sent to Telangana which seized important documents and equipment hidden in secret places. The police conducted raids and have found many incriminating documents,’ he said He added that many devices were seized during the search, like laptop, mobile phones and other digital equipment. The police said that details will be shared after exploration of seized devices.

On May 9, the Madhya Pradesh anti-terrorist squad (ATS) had arrested 11 members associated with HuT from two different districts. The ATS team arrested 10 members of HuT from Bhopal and one member from Chhindwara district. The team had also recovered anti-national documents, technical equipment, radical literature and other materials from the accused. Five members from Telangana were also arrested.