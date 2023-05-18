 HuT case: MPATS seizes documents, equipment from Hyderabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalHuT case: MPATS seizes documents, equipment from Hyderabad

HuT case: MPATS seizes documents, equipment from Hyderabad

The police said that details will be shared after exploration of seized devices.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 08:28 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP anti-terrorist squad has seized important documents and equipment from Hyderabad, related to Hizb ut-Tahrir (HuT) members. The team had gone to seize documents and equipment from Hyderabad related to members of HuT and returned to Bhopal on Wednesday morning. IG ATS Anurag Kumar told Free Press that MPATS and NIA have arrested five HuT members – Mohammed Salim, Abdur Rahman, Mohammed Abbas Ali, Sheikh Junaid and Mohammed Hameed –from Hyderabad. They all are in police remand till May 19. During investigation, the police came to know about many details of the working of activists in Hyderabad.

‘The team was sent to Telangana which seized important documents and equipment hidden in secret places. The police conducted raids and have found many incriminating documents,’ he said He added that many devices were seized during the search, like laptop, mobile phones and other digital equipment. The police said that details will be shared after exploration of seized devices.

On May 9, the Madhya Pradesh anti-terrorist squad (ATS) had arrested 11 members associated with HuT from two different districts. The ATS team arrested 10 members of HuT from Bhopal and one member from Chhindwara district. The team had also recovered anti-national documents, technical equipment, radical literature and other materials from the accused. Five members from Telangana were also arrested.

Read Also
Bhopal: NIA conducts raids in Barwani, Bhind over terror funding and arms supply
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Commissioner Singh conducts surprise inspection of camps set up under Jansewa Abhiyaan

MP: Commissioner Singh conducts surprise inspection of camps set up under Jansewa Abhiyaan

MP: Blood donation camp Begins on Bhupendra Singh’s birthday

MP: Blood donation camp Begins on Bhupendra Singh’s birthday

MP: Lack of power, waterhits residents of Anjani Dham

MP: Lack of power, waterhits residents of Anjani Dham

MP: SUV driver mows down bike-borne man in Chhatarpur, kin block road

MP: SUV driver mows down bike-borne man in Chhatarpur, kin block road

Bhopal: Arm wrestling competition held

Bhopal: Arm wrestling competition held