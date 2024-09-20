Husband-Wife Commit Fraud Of Rs 30L, Sell Mortgaged Plot In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his wife, both of whom are builders, allegedly committed a fraud of Rs 30 lakh by selling their plot, which was mortgaged in a bank.

A doctor had purchased the plot from the bank via auction and after the fraud came to light, he filed a court case. The court on Friday directed Shahpura police to register a case of fraud against the accused duo.

Investigating officer at Shahpura police station Upendra Singh said complainant Dr Chadrashekhar Singh, a resident of Mumbai, had earlier purchased a plot through an auction held by a bank. The plot was located in Khanuja Enclave of Shahpura.

When he went to obtain possession of plot, he was told that owners of the plot named Ravindra Khanuja and his wife Paramjeet Khanuja had already sold the plot to someone else. The accused duo even got its registry done in the name of the person who had purchased it from them.

After the doctor filed a court case and appeared for hearing, the court on Friday directed Shahpura police to register an FIR against accused duo and the bank manager Kailash Ahirwar.