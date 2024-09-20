 Husband-Wife Commit Fraud Of Rs 30L, Sell Mortgaged Plot In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalHusband-Wife Commit Fraud Of Rs 30L, Sell Mortgaged Plot In Bhopal

Husband-Wife Commit Fraud Of Rs 30L, Sell Mortgaged Plot In Bhopal

The court on Friday directed Shahpura police to register a case of fraud against the accused duo.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 10:17 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his wife, both of whom are builders, allegedly committed a fraud of Rs 30 lakh by selling their plot, which was mortgaged in a bank.

A doctor had purchased the plot from the bank via auction and after the fraud came to light, he filed a court case. The court on Friday directed Shahpura police to register a case of fraud against the accused duo.

Read Also
Bhopal To Get Delhi-Like Three-Tier Traffic System; Minister Vishwas Sarang Inspects Flyover Project...
article-image

Investigating officer at Shahpura police station Upendra Singh said complainant Dr Chadrashekhar Singh, a resident of Mumbai, had earlier purchased a plot through an auction held by a bank. The plot was located in Khanuja Enclave of Shahpura.

When he went to obtain possession of plot, he was told that owners of the plot named Ravindra Khanuja and his wife Paramjeet Khanuja had already sold the plot to someone else. The accused duo even got its registry done in the name of the person who had purchased it from them.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Nirbhaya Squad Helps Woman Deliver Baby In Emergency Roadside Birth Near Char Null Junction
Mumbai: Nirbhaya Squad Helps Woman Deliver Baby In Emergency Roadside Birth Near Char Null Junction
Where & How To Check ICAI CA January 2025 Exam Dates? Complete Guide HERE
Where & How To Check ICAI CA January 2025 Exam Dates? Complete Guide HERE
Mumbai Green Summit Tackles Climate Change, Sustainable Infrastructure & Green Building Initiatives
Mumbai Green Summit Tackles Climate Change, Sustainable Infrastructure & Green Building Initiatives
Airports Brace For New Security Threats From Personal Electronic Devices Following Hezbollah Pager Explosion
Airports Brace For New Security Threats From Personal Electronic Devices Following Hezbollah Pager Explosion

After the doctor filed a court case and appeared for hearing, the court on Friday directed Shahpura police to register an FIR against accused duo and the bank manager Kailash Ahirwar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DPC To Schools: Ensure Police Verification Of School Staff In Bhopal

DPC To Schools: Ensure Police Verification Of School Staff In Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Gets Rs 20K Cr Investment Proposal At Kolkata Road Show

Madhya Pradesh Gets Rs 20K Cr Investment Proposal At Kolkata Road Show

Madhya Pradesh Passing Through Pitiable State, Says, Congress' Ashok Singh In Morena

Madhya Pradesh Passing Through Pitiable State, Says, Congress' Ashok Singh In Morena

Husband-Wife Commit Fraud Of Rs 30L, Sell Mortgaged Plot In Bhopal

Husband-Wife Commit Fraud Of Rs 30L, Sell Mortgaged Plot In Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Highlights State's 'Safe Environment' During Investment Roadshow In...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Highlights State's 'Safe Environment' During Investment Roadshow In...