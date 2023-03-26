Hungarian shooter Eszter Denes: A conservationist & an LGBTQ supporter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All the colours that her rifle has seen are gold, silver and bronze but her life is no less than a rainbow. Her hair is purple and her vision is green as she is a conservationist. And her idea of life is to support the rainbow squad, which is LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer) community, as she is a part of it. Meet star shooter Eszter Denes from Hungary.

Eszter’s world rank is 16 in 10m air rifle (women).When asked about the condition of rainbow community (LGBTQ) in Hungary, Denes said, "The government doesn’t oppose it actively but doesn’t even support it that much. We still don’t have same-sex marriage rights there."

Eszter also fights for the rights of community. She takes a stand whenever she sees injustice done to members of community. She takes part in strikes and she protests against the government in support of her community.

"My stand on LGBTQ issues is very clear. I am a supporter and a part of the community. I don’t like putting any labels on things, but I’d say I fall in love with people and their souls, not their gender. I go to pride parades, community meetings, strikes and join protests whenever the government does something wrong to us," she told Free Press.

When asked about hardest part of shooting, she added, “Controlling your mind in shooting is one of the hardest things for a shooter. I have been shooting for 10 years and I am still working on it.”

Responding to a query on shooting infrastructure in Hungary, she said, “We don’t have government-run shooting academies but we have private clubs. If we do good, they help us financially. Our Federations help us."

Eszter concluded the conversation by saying, "Don’t buy plastic products that you’re only going to use once. And always do what you like, enjoy the tiniest moments in your life."