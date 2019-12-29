Human trafficking case: CID fails to identify accused IAS officer in charge sheet

BHOPAL: The name of an IAS was skilfully concealed, while name of another- PC Meena, the additional chief secretary, was highlighted in the charge sheet filed by CID in connection with human trafficking case on Saturday.

The agency has buried many facts in its challan which it had stumbled upon during the course of investigation.

CID had filed a separate case on the complaint of Monika Yadav’s father. The complainant had alleged that his daughter was trapped by the four women - Shewata Vijay Jain, Shewata Swapnil Jain, Arti Dyal and Barkha Soni Bhatnagar , who have been made accused in honey trap and extortion case. Indore police have registered a case against the four women and their driver in this connection.

In her statement Monika had accused an IAS officer and ACS Meena, however, while narrating the story of her exploitation, the girl did not identify the name of the IAS officer saying she has ‘forgotten’ his name. Taking her word for it, the investigating agency too did not try at all to find out who could be that ‘IAS officer’ whose name was ‘intentionally’ or otherwise concealed. Was police trying to shield the ‘unidentified’ IAS officer is what remains to be answered as the said officer though figures in the charge sheet filed by CID, however, his identify remains undisclosed.

The CID mentions the names of government officers, businessmen and journalist, however, none of them have been made accused in the case. The probe agency did not even find it fit to question the persons whose names they have mentioned in its challan. The police did not record the statement of persons whom Monika had accused of exploiting her.

There's more to this than meets the eye in the case as besides the sexual exploitation, the money trail behind the entire racket is to be unearthed. Lakhs and crores of rupees have exchanged hands in the extortion racket. The income tax department will have to dig deep to trace the money given by government officers and businessmen to the accused women racketeers. It is claimed that Rs 1 crore was given by an IAS officer, while and lakhs of rupees was handed over by businessmen who had fallen in the honey trap.