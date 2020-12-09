Human Rights Day 2020: Baal Samvaad, cycle rally held to create awareness about child rights in Bhopal

Around 50 children from Sukha Karar, Aamkheda, Sanchi and Ucher voicing their concerns regarding school infrastructure, hygiene, and sanitation in their villages, handed over documentation to the officials.

The children were participating in ‘Baal Samvaad,’ a dialogue between children and the government officials, held at the Janpad Bhawan in Sanchi. The event was attended by a member of the State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, Brajesh Chauhan, Janpad CEO, representatives from the police and the health department.

The event that concluded on Tuesday was organised by Samvedna and Hifazat Network for Child Protection, Bhopal. The events are a part of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence being organised to mark Human Rights Day, celebrated on December 10, to specifically understand Child Rights within the ambit of Human Rights.