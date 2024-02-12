Hukum Singh Thakur Cricket Tournament: Municipal Corporation Fire Defeats MPCSC |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Division Cricket Association organised a two-day cricket tournament in memory of Hukum Singh Thakur.

On Sunday, the first match was played between Municipal Corporation Fire and MPCSC at DPS Neelbad, in which Municipal Corporation Fire won the toss and decided to bowl first.

While batting first, MPCSC scored 181 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs. In response, Municipal Corporation Fire’s entire team scored 138 runs and got all out in 19 overs. MPCSC won the match by 43 runs.

The second match was played between Kiniyan Club and UBC at Neelbad. UBC won the toss and decided to bowl first. Batting first, Kiniyan Club scored 191 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. In response, UBC’s team could only manage to score 115 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.

The third match was played between DGP Eleven and Forest at Old Campion Ground, in which DGP Eleven won the toss and chose to bat first. Batting first, DGP Eleven scored 156 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. In response, Forest’s entire team got all out, scoring 131 runs in 18.4 overs.