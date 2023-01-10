Hriday Drishyam: Vocal recitals delight audience in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The vocal recital by Sajan Mishra and Sacred Flame (Fusion of Indo-western music style) delighted the audience at Bahirang, an open air auditorium of Bharat Bhawan.

It was part of the second-day of three-day Hriday Drishyam, the sixth edition of annual mega musical feast organised by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.

The second day of the event began with the performance of Padma Bhushan Pandit Sajan Mishra. He presented bandish in raag Yaman, Tap Khayal and Tarana).

Swaransh accompanied him on vocals, Pandit Dharmnath Mishra on harmonium, Shailendra Mishra on tabla and Sanjay Dwivedi and Dnyaneshwari on Tanpura. The event ended with Sacred Flame - fusion of Indo-western music - featuring Purbayan Chatterjee (sitar), Joe Alvares (vocal) and Satyajit Talwalkar (tabla). They were also accompanied by Gian Bhamgara on vocals and Arco Chakraborty on keyboard.